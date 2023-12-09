EU-China summit fails to move the trade dial

LONDON – The European Union’s top leaders returned from a summit in Beijing empty-handed after the Chinese government refused to offer any concessions on trade imbalances. Nor was there any movement over China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Charles Michel, the former Belgian prime minister who represents the heads of government of the EU’s 27 member nations, and Dr Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, claimed that they remain optimistic about dialogue with Beijing.

“Our relationship with China is complex, and we have a responsibility to make it work,” Dr von der Leyen told journalists on Dec 7 after the Beijing summit.

But the European Commission president also repeatedly referred to the talks with Chinese leaders as “frank and open”, traditional diplomatic codewords for difficult and divisive negotiations.

And in an unusual development indicating enduring tensions, a senior Chinese diplomat offered a detailed point-by-point public rebuttal of the EU’s negotiating positions just as the visiting EU leaders were briefing foreign correspondents in Beijing about the outcome of their summit.

This was the first face-to-face summit between China and the world’s single biggest trading bloc in four years; previous EU-China summits were either cancelled because of the pandemic or were held online.

Aware of her reputation as a critic of Beijing, Dr von der Leyen sought to tone down the rhetoric during her China visit.

While she stuck by a demand she articulated in March, calling on Europe to “de-risk” its trade relationship with China, she denied that her idea echoes that of hardliners in Washington calling for a decoupling of links with China.

Instead, she explained that her concept of de-risking is about addressing Europe’s “excessive dependencies through diversification of our supply chains”. This was in the light of lessons learnt from both the Covid-19 pandemic and Europe’s previous dependency on deliveries of Russian oil and gas, something which, Dr von der Leyen claimed, allowed Russia to engage in “energy blackmail”.

Yet the European Commission president and Mr Michel, her counterpart, remained adamant on one point – the need to address the EU’s huge deficit in its trade with China.

This currently stands at around €400 billion (S$577.6 billion), double the deficit registered only two years ago and 10 times the imbalance recorded two decades ago.

“Such imbalances are just unsustainable,” Dr von der Leyen warned. “Politically, European leaders will not be able to tolerate that our industrial base is undermined by unfair competition.”

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang accepted that Sino-EU trade should be more balanced, the summit yielded nothing concrete.

At a press conference convened with the explicit aim of refuting EU complaints while the European visitors were still in Beijing, Mr Wang Lutong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s European department, claimed that the trade deficit is primarily due to Chinese “innovation” rather than subsidies, and is in any case already falling.

The implication was, therefore, that nothing should be done, precisely the opposite of the European position.