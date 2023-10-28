EU can better support Ukraine by boosting ammunition supply, says Lithuania’s top diplomat

SINGAPORE – Lithuania has urged the European Union to do better in supporting Ukraine with ammunition in its war against Russia, with its top diplomat pointing to the irony that North Korea has recently supplied Russia with more artillery shells than the EU gave to Ukraine.

Mr Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Foreign Minister of Lithuania, one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Russia, was referring to how the EU seems to be falling short on its March pledge to supply one million rounds of artillery a year to Ukraine.