Ethiopian prime minister's party easily wins parliamentary election

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed votes during the parliamentary and regional elections at a polling centre in Jimma, Oromia Region, Ethiopia, June 1, 2026. Ethiopia News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

NAIROBI, June 21 - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party comfortably won another parliamentary majority in this month's elections, results released by the national election board on Sunday showed.

Abiy's party was widely expected to dominate the elections against a fragmented opposition.

Abiy, who was appointed in 2018 following mass protests against the long-ruling EPRDF coalition, created the Prosperity Party the following year.

The party won more than 90% of the available seats in the last parliamentary elections in 2021. REUTERS