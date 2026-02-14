Ethiopia revokes accreditation of Reuters journalists

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NAIROBI, Feb 14 - The Ethiopian Media Authority has declined to renew the accreditation for three Addis Ababa-based journalists from Reuters, the news agency said.

The EMA also revoked the news agency's accreditation to cover the 39th African Union summit, which was taking place in the Ethiopian capital on February 14-15.

The move comes days after the news agency published an investigative report that said Ethiopia was hosting a secret camp to train thousands of fighters for the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group in neighbouring Sudan. Ethiopia has not publicly commented on the story.

While the EMA has informally indicated that the February 10 Reuters story prompted its decision, it has not made an official statement.

"Reuters is reviewing the matter and will continue to cover Ethiopia in an independent, impartial and reliable way in keeping with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles," Reuters said in a statement.

The EMA could not immediately be reached for comment. REUTERS