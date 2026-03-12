Ethiopia landslide kills at least 52 people, regional officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NAIROBI, March 12 - A landslide in the Gamo Zone of southern Ethiopia earlier this week has killed at least 52 people, regional officials said on Thursday.

Another 50 people could be missing. The landslide happened following heavy rains.

"It has been confirmed that 52 people have lost their lives, and efforts are continuing intensively to locate 50 people whose whereabouts are unknown," the Gamo Zone communications office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The southern Ethiopia regional state office also gave a death toll of 52.

A photo posted on Facebook by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation showed residents standing at the scene of the landslide, with parts of a nearby hillside stripped of vegetation and some people standing knee-deep in mud. REUTERS