Erdogan plans calls with Russia's Putin, Ukraine's Zelensky for leaders' meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the calls could lead to a meeting in Turkey to end the conflict in Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
ANKARA (REUTERS) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday (April 22) he was planning to hold phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days, adding that he hoped the calls could lead to a leaders' meeting in Turkey to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Nato member Turkey shares a martime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both, and has taken a mediating role.

It has hosted talks between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Antalya, and negotiators from both countries in Istanbul, while pushing for a leaders' meeting.

"We are not without hope," Erdogan told reporters when asked about the peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. "Our friends will get in touch with them today, we plan to hold a call again with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky today or tomorrow," he said.

"With the calls, we plan to carry the process in Istanbul to the leaders' level," he added.

