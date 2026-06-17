Equatorial Guinea government resigns due to missed targets, VP says

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DAKAR, June 16 - Equatorial Guinea's government resigned on Tuesday after failing to meet its objectives, the West African oil-producing country's Vice President Teodoro Obiang Mangue said.

• President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mbasogo appointed Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua as prime minister in 2024.

• The president's son and the country's vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, said on X that the prime minister had presented the resignation of all members of the government because it had barely reached 10% of its targets.

• He didn't specify which targets the government was expected to achieve.

• A statement from the ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) said that during its time in power the government had implemented various initiatives in areas such as public administration, infrastructure, public services, and economic development.

• "The government's collective resignation is part of the institutional reorganization processes that are periodically carried out in the country with the aim of adapting the government structure to the state's new priorities," the party said in its statement on Facebook.

• President Obiang has been in power in Equatorial Guinea since 1979, making him the world's longest-serving president. REUTERS