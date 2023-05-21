Envy in Papua New Guinea as Chinese money pours in

PORT MORESBY - In Papua New Guinea’s capital, shanty towns without electricity or water that surround modern high-rise buildings are soon to be joined by a new project in the coastal city – a gleaming Chinatown complex.

Beijing is pouring vast sums into Papua New Guinea, a resource-rich jewel in the Pacific crown but one of the poorest countries in the world, because of its vast potential and position near crucial sea routes.

A slew of Chinese projects are popping up across Port Moresby including the US$414 million (S$557 million) complex – Beijing’s biggest investment in Papua New Guinea – that will boast a cinema, hotel, apartments and restaurants.

But locals are aggrieved they are seeing no obvious benefit from Beijing’s big spend, complaining that thousands of workers are being flown in and paid to work on large projects, only to send the money home.

“Why are we left out? What the Chinese can do, our people can do,” said former MP Gabia Gagarimabu, 62.

“They are coming in and we are sitting there and watching.”

Unfinished or unused Chinese projects are also raising fears about the benefits of Beijing’s aid and stoking suspicion it is worsening corruption in the country.