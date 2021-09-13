Environmental threats are biggest challenge to human rights: UN

A helicopter drops water on a spot fire while battling the Caldor fire near Silver Lake in California on Sept 3, 2021.PHOTO: NYTIMES
GENEVA (REUTERS) - The United Nations rights chief on Monday (Sept 13) said that the "triple planetary crises" of climate change, pollution and nature loss represented the single biggest threat to human rights globally.

"As these environmental threats intensify, they will constitute the single greatest challenge to human rights of our era," said Ms Michelle Bachelet at the opening of the human rights council, referring to recent "extreme and murderous" climate events such as floods in Germany and California's wildfires.

"We must set the bar higher - indeed, our common future depends on it," she added.

