Earth Day Special US climate summit

Environmental impact: When wildfires threaten homes

Flames from the Blue Ridge Fire seen near homes off the 71 Freeway in Chino, California, on Oct 27 last year.
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Flames from the Blue Ridge Fire seen near homes off the 71 Freeway in Chino, California, on Oct 27 last year. 

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 22, 2021, with the headline 'Environmental impact: When wildfires threaten homes'. Subscribe
Topics: 