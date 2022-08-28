Energy crisis sparks rethink of nuclear power worldwide

PARIS • As the costs of importing energy soars worldwide and climate crises wreak havoc, interest in nuclear power is on the rise with nations scrambling to find alternative power sources.

Investment in nuclear power fell after Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster, the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, as fears over its safety increased and governments ran scared.

But following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February, the subsequent squeeze on energy supplies and Europe's push to wean itself off Russian oil and gas, the tide is turning back in favour of nuclear.

Governments face difficult decisions with rising gas and electricity bills and scarce resources threatening to cause widespread suffering for their citizens this winter.

Some experts say nuclear power should not be considered an option. But others argue that, in the face of so many crises, it must still be part of the world's energy mix.

One of the countries reconsidering nuclear energy is Japan, where the 2011 accident led to the suspension of many nuclear reactors. Last week Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for a push to revive the nuclear power industry and build new atomic plants.

Other countries that were looking to move away from nuclear have discarded those plans - at least for the short term.

Less than a month after Russia's attack on Ukraine, Belgium delayed by a decade its plan to scrap nuclear energy in 2025.

While nuclear power, now used in 32 countries, supplies 10 per cent of the world's electricity production, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised its projections last September for the first time since the 2011 disaster. The IAEA now expects installed capacity to double by 2050 under the most favourable scenario.

Even in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, sticking with nuclear is no longer a taboo subject as the energy crisis rekindles debate on shutting down the country's last three nuclear power plants by the end of this year.

Berlin said last month that it would await the outcome of a "stress test" of the national electric grid before deciding whether to stick with the phaseout.

But Greenpeace Germany's climate and energy expert Gerald Neubauer said turning to nuclear was "not a solution to the energy crisis". He said nuclear energy would have limited efficacy in replacing Russian gas since it is mainly used for heating in Germany, and not for electricity production. "The reactors would only save the gas used for electricity, it would save less than 1 per cent of the gas consumption," he added.

However, Mr Nicolas Berghmans, energy and climate expert at the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations think-tank, said extending the use of nuclear can help. "Europe is in a very different energy situation, with several overlapping crises: the problem of Russian gas supply, the drought that has reduced the capacity of dams, the French nuclear plants' weak output... so all the levers matter."

The pro-nuclear lobby says it is one of the world's best options to avoid climate change since it does not directly emit carbon dioxide. In fact, nuclear energy accounts for a bigger share of the world power mix in most of the scenarios put forward by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations' climate body, to alleviate the global climate crisis. But its experts recognise that the use of nuclear energy "can be constrained by societal preferences" since the subject still divides opinion because of the risk of catastrophic accidents.

And as electricity demand booms, several countries have expressed a desire to develop nuclear infrastructure including China - which has the largest number of reactors - as well as the Czech Republic, India and Poland, since nuclear offers an alternative to coal.

Likewise, Britain, France and the Netherlands have similar ambitions, and even the United States, where President Joe Biden's investment plan encourages development of the nuclear sector.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE