Employers struggle with mental health help as traumas pile up

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Americans, shaken from news of the Uvalde and Buffalo massacres, are looking to their employers for help.

Three out of ten employees who were emotionally affected by recent mass shootings have sought out their organisation's employee assistance program (EAP) or plan to do so at least in part due to the events, according to a Morning Consult survey of 2,226 working adults for Bloomberg News.

The shootings follow the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, both of which have resulted in an acceleration of requests for already-overwhelmed mental health care practitioners.

"We do tend to see an increase in utilisation around national tragedies," said Dr Dana Udall, chief clinical officer at Headspace Health, a digital mental health services provider. "And we have definitely seen an uptick in recent weeks."

According to a survey from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans and separate research published in the Journal of Insurance Regulation, average EAP utilisation rates are typically below 10 per cent, although they have increased several percentage points during the pandemic as more employees sought help for a variety of issues, including - but not limited to - mental health.

But employers' support is coming up short. A third of workers whose companies offer an EAP or insurance coverage for mental health care think their employer isn't doing enough to support their mental health. That number is double for workers whose employers don't offer either benefit.

Americans' mental health has worsened during the pandemic, a situation made even more dire by a chronic shortage of licensed providers. Federal data show that three out of four US counties have a severe shortage of mental health providers, while therapists surveyed by the American Psychological Association last fall reported a surge in demand for treatment of anxiety, depression, and trauma and stress-related disorders. Meanwhile, those seeking help are forced to wait weeks to connect with counsellors as wait lists balloon.

"Employers have increasingly seen the impact of the pandemic on their workers," said Mr Michael Thompson, president of the nonprofit National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions. Many people experienced greater isolation, financial loss, and death in the family during the pandemic, which has deepened the mental health crisis.

The focus on how businesses have responded has intensified. On Wednesday, the Society for Human Resource Management and Thrive Global, a behaviour change technology company, ran a a full-page ad in the New York Times urging companies to pledge their commitment to their employees' mental health.

Ms Ginger Miller, director of health and benefits for Utz Brands said she's been taken aback by some of the ways accumulated stress has manifested in the workforce.

She recently got a call from an employee who had to cut back her hours because her husband, who drives a truck for the company, has been suffering PTSD flashbacks triggered by the war in Ukraine. "That never would have occurred to me that one of our associates is having some flashbacks and really struggling with that war," Ms Miller said. Another driver froze behind the wheel of his vehicle, a reaction later diagnosed as a panic attack stemming from childcare-related stress.

"It's almost like okay, Covid was hard enough," she said. "And then you have the war and political unrest and battles going on. It's really hard to reset and just go about a normal routine without some aspect of what's going on in the world burdening you."