Emerging markets need climate cash. How will they get it?

LONDON - Demands from developing countries for richer nations to help them pay for the damage caused by climate change and fund the shift towards a low-carbon future look set to dominate the next round of global climate talks starting in Egypt on Sunday.

Despite repeated calls for more help, actual financing offered to date has come nowhere near the estimated US$1 trillion (S$1.41 trillion) a year needed.

Here are some of the ways the money can get to emerging markets.

Development banks

State-backed development banks, which finance projects to further economic and social progress, have increased their focus on climate investments over the past year.

The world’s biggest multilateral development banks increased their climate-related financing 24 per cent to $82 billion in 2021 versus 2020 levels. Nearly two-thirds of the money went to low and middle-income countries, the banks said in a recent report.

The 2021 figure, however, remains a long way short of the estimated finance needed by emerging markets, and this year’s summit will likely include discussions of reforming development banks to accelerate climate financing.

A report by the world’s biggest asset manager BlackRock last year put the overall need at US$1 trillion a year of public and private finance.

Green climate fund

Set up in 2010 to disperse climate finance, the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund is one of the vehicles for handling the US$100 billion-a-year pledged by rich nations to the poor.

The funds are meant to fuel the transition to clean energy and fund projects to help vulnerable countries adapt to a warmer world. But rich countries’ failure to meet a 2020 deadline for producing that funding in full angered many at COP26 and will be a key bone of contention in Egypt.

In 2020, rich countries provided US$83.3 billion - falling US$16.7 billion short of the target, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said earlier this year. Rich nations say they will be paying the full US$100 billion by 2023.

In Egypt, the talks will address setting an even higher annual goal from 2025.