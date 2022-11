SINGAPORE - On Sunday, the most critical climate gathering of 2022 gets underway in Egypt, bringing together thousands of delegates from nearly 200 nations to tackle a crisis that has fuelled a catalogue of disasters, from record floods and storms to deadly heatwaves and wildfires.

Climate-linked disasters have dominated headlines. Yet, the United Nations’ COP27 conference also has to contend with deepening geopolitical rifts, an energy crisis and soaring food prices.