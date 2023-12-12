Embattled Harvard University president to stay in post

CAMBRIDGE, United States - Harvard University’s president, under fire over testimony she gave about anti-Semitism on campus, will remain in her job after a meeting of the institution’s governing body issued a statement backing her on Dec 12.

Professor Claudine Gay has been engulfed by criticism after she declined to unequivocally say whether calling for genocide of Jews violated Harvard’s code of conduct as she testified before Congress alongside the heads of MIT and Pennsylvania universities.

“It depends on the context,” she told lawmakers in one tense exchange.

The Harvard Corporation, one of the university’s two governing boards, said in a statement, “we today reaffirm our support for Prof Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University”.

But the body did criticise the university’s initial response to Hamas’ Oct 7 attacks that Israel said killed 1,200 people inside Israel and saw around 240 people taken hostage.

Israel’s offensive has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed at least 18,200 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

“So many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack, and the university’s initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation,” the corporation said.

“Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values.

“President Gay has apologised for how she handled her congressional testimony.”