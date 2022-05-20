Elon Musk in Brazil to launch plan to survey and connect Amazon

PORTO FELIZ, BRAZIL (AFP) - Billionaire Elon Musk arrived in Brazil on Friday (May 20), announcing a project to bring Internet access to schools in the Amazon and improve satellite monitoring of the rainforest.

The world's richest man touched down in a private jet at an airfield outside Sao Paolo, according to the G1 news portal.

Mr Musk was set to meet Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro at a luxury hotel in Porto Feliz, some 100 kilometres outside Sao Paulo, according to the O Globo newspaper.

"Super excited to be in Brazil for launch of Starlink for 19,000 unconnected schools in rural areas & environmental monitoring of Amazon!" tweeted Mr Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.

Communications Minister Fabio Faria, who met Mr Musk in Texas last November, tweeted the businessman was visiting "to discuss Connectivity and Protection of the Amazon with the Brazilian government".

He added: "Since we are going to connect the Amazon, we brought one of the largest entrepreneurs in the world to help us in this mission."

A large security detail kept journalists at a distance from the hotel where the meeting was to take place.

An AFP reporter saw two helicopters land nearby.

'A very important person'

On Thursday, Mr Bolsonaro announced he would have a meeting "with a very important person who is recognised throughout the world".

"He is coming to offer his help for our Amazon," the President said in his weekly social media broadcast, without naming Mr Musk.

The Amazon is a hot topic in Brazil, with deforestation rising sharply under the government of Mr Bolsonaro, which is accused of promoting impunity for gold miners, farmers and timber traffickers who illegally clear the rainforest.

The Brazilian government said in November it was negotiating with SpaceX to secure satellite Internet in the Amazon rainforest and boost detection of illegal deforestation.