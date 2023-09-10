Elon Musk has a third child with musician Grimes named Tau Techno Mechanicus

United States billionaire Elon Musk revealed that he has a third child with his former partner, Canadian musician Grimes, and that their son is named Tau Techno Mechanicus, The Daily Mail reported.

He had confirmed the boy’s name in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after a book review in The New York Times first disclosed the existence of the child, whose age is unknown.

Mr Musk, 52, and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, 35, have two other children. They have a three-year-old son named X AE A-XII or X, and a one-year-old daughter called Exa Dark Siderael Musk, who goes by Y.

The Daily Mail reported that the revelation came days after Grimes pleaded with Mr Musk to let her see her son in a social media post that has been deleted. It is not known which son she was referring to.

The couple first announced their relationship in May 2018 and later split in 2022, though they said at the time that they remained on close terms.

Mr Musk has had a total of 11 children, including his first-born – who died due to sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old – with former wife Justine Wilson.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss also fathered twins with Ms Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain chip start-up Neuralink, in November 2021.