El Salvador seizes over 6 tonnes of cocaine in Pacific Ocean

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SAN SALVADOR – Authorities in El Salvador seized over six tonnes of cocaine being transported in the Pacific Ocean, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on June 19 .

The drugs were found on June 18 by the Salvadoran Navy aboard two separate vessels, each carrying a similar quantity of cocaine and three crew members on board.

The total value of the cocaine seized was estimated to be around US$167 million (S$215.83 million), according to Bukele, calling the operation “a new national record”.

He said six people were arrested.

“We continue to take the war against drug trafficking to places where it previously operated with total impunity,” the President wrote on X .

El Salvador has seized over 13 tonnes of cocaine so far in 2026 , the President added, a quantity worth an estimated US$332 million. AFP