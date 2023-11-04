El Salvador electoral tribunal green lights Bukele's re-election bid

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during the inauguration of the 3 de Febrero hydroelectric power plant in San Luis de La Reina, El Salvador October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador's electoral tribunal on Friday approved President Nayib Bukele's candidacy in next year's presidential election, where he will seek a second term that would keep him in office until 2029 if reelected.

The decision comes a week after the 42-year-old president formally filed paperwork to run for re-election, despite concerns over his constitutional eligibility to seek a consecutive term.

Members of the electoral tribunal are elected by Congress, which is controlled by the president's New Ideas party.

While critics question Bukele's ability to seek a second term citing a constitutional prohibition, the country's top court ruled he could run in 2021. The judges on that court were also appointed by Congress. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top