El Salvador electoral tribunal green lights Bukele's re-election bid

SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador's electoral tribunal on Friday approved President Nayib Bukele's candidacy in next year's presidential election, where he will seek a second term that would keep him in office until 2029 if reelected.

The decision comes a week after the 42-year-old president formally filed paperwork to run for re-election, despite concerns over his constitutional eligibility to seek a consecutive term.

Members of the electoral tribunal are elected by Congress, which is controlled by the president's New Ideas party.

While critics question Bukele's ability to seek a second term citing a constitutional prohibition, the country's top court ruled he could run in 2021. The judges on that court were also appointed by Congress. REUTERS