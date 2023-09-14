El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel not facing charges in Mexico, prosecutors say

MEXICO CITY - Emma Coronel, the wife of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is not facing charges in Mexico, the country's prosecutors' office said, after she was released from a U.S. federal institution on Wednesday.

An official from Mexico's state prosecutor's office said Coronel was not facing charges "for now."

The U.S.-born 34-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to helping Guzman's Sinaloa drug cartel, including conspiracy to launder money and distribute illegal drugs and engaging in financial dealings.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed she had been released on Wednesday from a low-security confinement institution in Los Angeles, but did not give further information, citing privacy, safety and security reasons.

Coronel has two daughters with Guzman, whom she met when she was a young beauty queen and married in 2007 at age 18.

Guzman is meanwhile serving a life sentence in the U.S. after being extradited there in 2017 following two escapes from Mexican maximum-security prisons. REUTERS