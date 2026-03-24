Eight people arrested in Brazil for ‘brutal’ attack on capybara

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In recent years, the capybara has gained a devoted following online, with its chill demeanour inspiring countless memes.

RIO DE JANEIRO – Rio de Janeiro police said on March 23 they had arrested eight people for brutally beating a capybara – the world’s largest rodent whose chill demeanour has inspired countless memes online in recent years.

Resembling a giant, gentle guinea pig, the shaggy, light brown capybara is often seen roaming in the Brazilian city, particularly near streams and lagoons.

In an incident filmed by security cameras before dawn on March 21 , a group of attackers beat the capybara with sticks and iron bars in the working-class neighbourhood of Ilha do Governador.

“This is a brutal crime that shocks society,” said Mr Felipe Santoro, the police commissioner in charge of the investigation, was quoted as saying by the O Globo daily newspaper.

“It is an act of extreme cruelty towards a creature that posed absolutely no threat... yet was deliberately attacked nonetheless,” he added.

The attackers – including two minors – were identified through CCTV footage and arrested on March 21 , police said in a statement.

The capybara, a 65kg male, was taken to the Wildlife Care Center (CRAS) at the private Estacio University in south-western Rio.

“We have been treating Rio’s wildlife here for 22 years, and I have never before received a capybara subjected to such extreme aggression,” veterinarian and head of CRAS Jeferson Pires told AFP on March 23 .

He said the creature was doing better, but was “suffering from head trauma, swelling with internal bleeding around his left eye and multiple injuries to his back”.

In recent years the semi-aquatic capybara – native to South America – has gained a devoted following online, and its image is increasingly used on toys, clothing and home decor items.

It is often used in posts about being zen and going with the flow.

One popular meme is “Comrade Capybara” – depicting the animal as a communist revolutionary – inspired by the 2021 “invasion” by capybaras of a luxury gated estate in Argentina that was built on a wetland that had been their natural habitat.

In early January, the death of a stray dog after it was beaten to death by teenagers sparked a massive wave of outrage in Brazil, even prompting a reaction from First Lady Rosangela “Janja” da Silva. AFP