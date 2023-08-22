Ecuador votes to halt oil drilling in Amazon reserve

QUITO - Ecuadorians have voted to stop an oil drilling project in an Amazon reserve, according to the results on Monday of a referendum hailed as a historic example of climate democracy.

Ecuador is one of eight nations sharing the Amazon basin, a vital carbon sink facing widespread destruction at a time when the world is grappling to curb climate change.

Almost 59 per cent of voters chose to halt the exploitation of an oil block in Yasuni National Park, one of the most diverse biospheres in the world.

“This is a historic victory for Ecuador and the planet,” environmental group Yasunidos posted on social media.

“This consultation, born from citizens, shows great national consensus in Ecuador. It is the first time a country has decided to protect life and leave oil in the ground.”

The referendum took place alongside a first-round presidential election held under heavy security, with an explosion of violence linked to the drug trade dominating voter concerns.

Voters also chose to ban mining in parts of the Choco Andes forest in a second referendum.

Uncontacted tribes

Oil exploitation has been one of the pillars of Ecuador’s economy since the 1970s.

Crude oil, its leading export, generated revenues of US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) in 2022, around 10 per cent of gross domestic product.

Nearly 500,000 barrels are produced daily in the north-eastern Amazon, below the Andes, blighting the environment with wells, pipelines, and flames shooting into the air.

The industry has been a boon to state coffers and development, but environmentalists decry terrible pollution.

Drilling in Yasuni began in 2016 after years of fraught debate and failed efforts by then President Rafael Correa to persuade the international community to pay cash-strapped Ecuador US$3.6 billion not to drill there.

The block is situated in a reserve which stretches over 1 million ha and is home to three of the world’s last uncontacted Indigenous populations and a bounty of plant and animal species.

The reserve is home to the Waorani and Kichwa tribes, as well as the Tagaeri, Taromenane and Dugakaeri, who choose to live isolated from the modern world.