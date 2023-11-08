Ecuador President-elect Noboa to appoint Arrobo as energy minister

Ecuadorian President-elect Daniel Noboa looks on as he meets with current President Guillermo Lasso to begin the transition process before Noboa takes office in December, at the presidential palace in Quito, Ecuador, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Toro/File Photo
Ecuador's president-elect Daniel Noboa, a business heir who has pledged to shore up the economy and fight crime when he takes office in December, has named the person he plans to appoint as energy minister.

Andrea Arrobo, a hydrogen specialist, will be the first woman to hold the post, Noboa's office said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Arrobo, 33, previously worked at the electricity and renewable energy ministry, was a regional manager for the World Energy Council and worked on developing a hydrogen business for French company HDF Energy, the statement said.

Noboa has said he will work to attract foreign investment. Ecuador's oil industry has struggled in recent years because of protests, pipeline closures due to erosion and other issues.

The average age of Noboa's cabinet picks so far is 42, the statement added. The president-elect is 35. REUTERS

