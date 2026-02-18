ECB chief Lagarde focused on job, has not taken a decision on leaving: ECB

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde (right) wants to exit the bank before the French presidential election in April next year.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is focused on her job and has not taken any decision regarding the end of her term, an ECB spokesperson said on Feb 18 after a news report claimed she plans to leave before her term ends in October 2027.

Citing a person familiar with her thinking, the Financial Times had reported on Feb 17 that Ms Lagarde is looking to leave before the French presidential election in April next year to allow outgoing France President Emmanuel Macron to have an input into finding her successor.



Mr Macron cannot run again in 2027 after serving two consecutive terms.

The FT report comes only a week after Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said he would step down in June this year, more than a year before the end of his term, allowing Mr Macron to name his replacement before the 2027 presidential election that the far right could win.



While it will be up to all leaders from the 21-nation euro zone to pick Ms Lagarde’s successor, past practice suggests that any successful candidate must have both German and French support to clinch the role.

There are no formal candidates for the job yet but several names have been floating among ECB circles as potential ECB presidents. The most prominent among these are former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot and Bank for International Settlements General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

The FT had also reported on Ms Lagarde’s potential departure in May 2025, saying that the central banker had held talks about leaving early to head the World Economic Forum.

The ECB at that time had said that Ms Lagarde was determined to complete her eight-year term as president.

Ms Lagarde’s non-renewable term at the ECB runs until Oct 31, 2027.



Prior to heading the ECB, Lagarde was managing director of the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019 and before that, the French finance minister. REUTERS