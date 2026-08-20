Ebola is spreading faster beyond Congo epicentre, straining outbreak response

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The government cited weaknesses in surveillance, infection control, safe burials and logistics as obstacles to interrupting transmission.

KINSHASA – Ebola is spreading rapidly beyond the main epicentre of Democratic Republic of Congo’s outbreak, overwhelming treatment capacity in some areas and putting mounting pressure on efforts to trace and contain infections.

Transmission is accelerating outside Ituri, where the epidemic began in early 2026.

Confirmed cases increased at roughly double the pace in North Kivu and Haut- Uele provinces over the past week, while Tshopo recorded an even larger jump from a smaller base.

The cumulative number of confirmed infections rose by 103 to 5,208 on Aug 18.

The outbreak also expanded into another area in Bas- Uele province, bringing the number of affected health districts nationwide to 56, Congo’s Ministry for Communications and Media said on Aug 19.

Congo has recorded 2,476 confirmed deaths, giving the outbreak a case-fatality rate of 47.5 per cent, it said.

Faster case growth outside of Ituri is putting additional pressure on response systems that have been struggling to cope for weeks.

North Kivu was operating Ebola treatment facilities above capacity in July, when authorities also reported shortages of ambulances, infection-control supplies and properly equipped treatment centres.

North Kivu still lacks enough beds for suspected Ebola patients, while only one of seven operating treatment centres in neighbouring Haut- Uele meets standards.

Wamba had four times as many confirmed patients as available beds, while Isiro, the provincial capital, had more than twice as many, according to the government’s latest situation report.

The strain extends beyond treatment facilities.

Health workers reached just 64.3 per cent of identified contacts in Haut- Uele on Aug 17, compared with 93 per cent in Ituri, while Bas- Uele reached fewer than one in five.

The government also cited weaknesses in surveillance, infection control, safe burials and logistics as obstacles to interrupting transmission.

Late detection remains a problem even in Ituri, where the response is most established.

Twenty-nine of the 42 confirmed deaths reported on Aug 17 occurred in the community rather than Ebola treatment centres, according to the situation report.

The World Health Organization is deploying another 100 epidemiologists to affected areas, according to United Nations-backed Radio Okapi.

More than 500 community health workers are also being used for contact tracing, active case finding and public outreach.

Congo is also strengthening its response through use of Merck & Co’s Ervebo vaccine, the ministry said.

Authorities have 2,000 doses available in Tshopo and have requested another 500,000 doses.

Ervebo is approved against the Zaire species of Ebola rather than Bundibugyo, and health authorities are preparing to study whether it can provide protection against the strain driving the current outbreak.

The outbreak is disrupting plans for the new school year.

Congo has classified as high-risk 18 educational districts covering about 2,890 schools, where ordinary classroom teaching will temporarily be replaced by printed lessons and radio or television instruction when they reopen Sept 1.

The measures will initially run for four weeks and be reassessed as the epidemic evolves.

Schools will remain open as distribution points for educational materials, with students or parents collecting them at staggered times to avoid crowds.

Families will not need internet access or digital equipment, the ministry said. BLOOMBERG