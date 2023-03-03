Earthquakes, back-to-back cyclones batter Vanuatu; state of emergency declared

POR VILA, Vanuatu – The Pacific nation of Vanuatu was under a state of emergency on Friday, after two earthquakes and two cyclones hit in as many days.

As the country cleared roads and restored power lines cut by Cyclone Judy, residents were jolted early on Friday by twin earthquakes and told to hunker down for a second approaching storm – Cyclone Kevin.

“It’s crazy, Vanuatu is used to natural disasters, but I think this is the first time it has had two cyclones back to back,” Unicef’s Mr Eric Durpaire told AFP.

The authorities have reported no casualties from Cyclone Judy, which tore off roofs, flooded roads and uprooted countless trees.

Hundreds of people remain in emergency evacuation centres in the capital, Port Vila, according to police.

Some parts of the capital have been without power for two days.

No casualties were immediately reported from Friday’s magnitude 6.5 and magnitude 5.4 quakes.

But the situation on outlying islands remained unclear.

“People on (Espiritu) Santo felt the earthquake, but couldn’t go outside to assess the damage because of the high winds,” Vanuatu Red Cross Society secretary-general Dickinson Tevi told AFP.

“They told me they didn’t sleep well as the earthquake hit when they were already awake from the cyclone.”

Disaster response agencies are bracing themselves for further damage from Cyclone Kevin and a long recovery ahead.

“It’s like a car crash – first there is the big shock, then long-term problems come afterwards,” said Mr Durpaire.