Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes southern Mexico

Jan 2 - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. 

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.     

There was no serious damage in Guerrero reported immediately, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X, after speaking with the state's governor.

She added that no damage had been reported in the capital, Mexico City.

Sheinbaum was speaking at her morning news conference when earthquake alarms sounded, with the president calmly evacuating alongside journalists. REUTERS

