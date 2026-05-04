Straitstimes.com header logo

Earthquake hits southern Mexico, no victims reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MEXICO CITY, May 4 - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit southern Mexico on Monday morning, Mexico's National Seismological Institute said, while authorities reported no initial fatalities or damages.

The earthquake struck 24 kilometers (14.9 miles) northwest of Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, at a depth of 9 kilometers, the institute said.

There were no immediate reports of victims or damages, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on social media.

The earthquake triggered the earthquake alarm in the capital Mexico City, prompting evacuations from buildings.

Salomon Jara, governor of the state of Oaxaca, said local authorities were evaluating possible damages and urged citizens to remain calm. REUTERS

See more on

Mexico

Media

Social media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.