Earthquake hits southern Mexico, no victims reported

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MEXICO CITY, May 4 - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit southern Mexico on Monday morning, Mexico's National Seismological Institute said, while authorities reported no initial fatalities or damages.

The earthquake struck 24 kilometers (14.9 miles) northwest of Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, at a depth of 9 kilometers, the institute said.

There were no immediate reports of victims or damages, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on social media.

The earthquake triggered the earthquake alarm in the capital Mexico City, prompting evacuations from buildings.

Salomon Jara, governor of the state of Oaxaca, said local authorities were evaluating possible damages and urged citizens to remain calm. REUTERS