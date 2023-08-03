Earthquake-hit Turkey pulls out of hosting key UN nature talks

The Turkish government decided to withdraw from presiding over the COP16 meeting as it reels from a series of devastating earthquakes in 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

PARIS - Turkey has said it cannot host a major United Nations biodiversity meeting in 2024 as it reels from a series of devastating earthquakes in 2023, according to the UN body that oversees the talks.

The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) said the Turkish government had decided to withdraw from presiding over the COP16 meeting “due to a force majeure situation created by the three destructive earthquakes that occurred in February 2023”.

The COP16 talks will seek to build on a historic agreement reached at the 2022 talks aimed at saving Earth’s lands, oceans and species from pollution, degradation and the climate crisis.

That deal, hailed as “a peace pact with nature” and akin to the landmark Paris climate deal, was reached by the more than 190 countries that are part of the UN biodiversity process.

In a letter published on its website on Monday, the CBD said Turkey had “expressed its regrets” about the decision to step down from leadership of the talks, which are currently slated to be held from Oct 21 to Nov 1 in 2024.

It said it would solicit offers from other countries to step in.

The 2022 deal, including pledges to secure 30 per cent of the planet as a protected zone by 2030, came about after four years of sometimes fraught negotiations hampered by the pandemic.

Host country China ultimately presided over the final talks in Canada. AFP

More On This Topic
Governments need to raise climate targets by September, COP28 president says
Climate talks ahead of COP28 conclude with disappointment

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top