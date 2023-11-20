Earth to warm up to ‘catastrophic’ 2.9 deg C even with current climate pledges, UN warns

PARIS – Countries’ greenhouse gas-cutting pledges have put Earth on track for warming far beyond key limits, potentially up to a catastrophic 2.9 deg C this century, the United Nations warned on Nov 20, as it urged G-20 nations to boost emissions cuts.

The UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) annual Emissions Gap report is released just ahead of crucial COP28 climate talks in Dubai and will feed into the global response to a sobering official “stocktake” of the failure to curb warming so far.

With 2023 expected to be the hottest in human history, UNEP said “the world is witnessing a disturbing acceleration in the number, speed and scale of broken climate records”.

Taking into account countries’ carbon-cutting plans, UNEP warned that the planet is on a path for disastrous heating of between 2.5 deg C and 2.9 deg C by 2100. Based just on existing policies and emissions-cutting efforts, global warming would reach 3 deg C.

But the world continues to pump record levels of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, with emissions up 1.2 per cent from 2021 to 2022, UNEP said, adding that the increase was largely driven by the burning of fossil fuels and industrial processes.

UNEP chief Inger Andersen said G-20 nations – the world’s wealthiest economies responsible for around 80 per cent of emissions – need to lead on reductions, but noted some were in “snooze mode”.

“It is absolutely critical that the G-20 step up,” she said.

‘Ambitious and urgent’

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at “well below” 2 deg C above pre-industrial times – with a safer limit of 1.5 deg C if possible.

Nearly 1.2 deg C of global heating so far has already unleashed an escalating barrage of deadly impacts across the planet.

UNEP said temperatures have gone above 1.5 deg C for more than 80 days already in 2023, although the Paris warming thresholds will be measured as an average over several decades.

The Emissions Gap report looks at the difference between the planet-heating pollution that will still be released under countries’ decarbonisation plans and what science says is needed to keep to the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The report called for “ambitious and urgent efforts from all countries to reduce fossil fuel use and deforestation”.