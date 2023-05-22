Early weather warning systems send disaster deaths plunging, says UN

GENEVA - Weather-related disasters have surged over the past 50 years, causing swelling economic damage even as early warning systems have meant dramatically fewer deaths, the United Nations said on Monday.

Extreme weather, climate and water-related events caused 11,778 reported disasters between 1970 and 2021, new figures from the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) show.

Those disasters killed just over two million people and caused US$4.3 trillion (S$5.8 trillion) in economic losses.

“The most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

The report found that over 90 per cent of reported deaths worldwide due to disasters over the 51-year-period occurred in developing countries.

But the agency also said improved early warning systems and coordinated disaster management had significantly reduced the human casualty toll.

WMO pointed out in a report issued two years ago covering disaster-linked deaths and losses between 1970 and 2019, that at the beginning of the period the world was seeing more than 50,000 such deaths each year.

By the 2010s, the disaster death toll had dropped to below 20,000 annually.

And in its update of that report, WMO said on Monday that 22,608 disaster deaths were recorded globally in 2020 and 2021 combined.

‘Early warnings save lives’

Cyclone Mocha, which wreaked havoc in Myanmar and Bangladesh last week, exemplifies this, Dr Taalas said.

Mocha “caused widespread devastation... impacting the poorest of the poor,” he said.

But while Myanmar’s junta has put the death toll from the cyclone at 145, Dr Taalas pointed out that during similar disasters in the past, “both Myanmar and Bangladesh suffered death tolls of tens and even hundreds of thousands of people”.

“Thanks to early warnings and disaster management, these catastrophic mortality rates are now thankfully history. Early warnings save lives.”