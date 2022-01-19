Early Omicron breakthroughs show mRNA vaccines' weakness

CAPE TOWN (BLOOMBERG) - Booster shots with messenger RNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer and BioNTech failed to block Omicron in a study of some of the first documented breakthrough cases caused by the highly contagious variant.

Seven German visitors to Cape Town experienced symptomatic Covid-19 infections between late November and early December despite having booster jabs, the researchers, whose investigation was authorised by the University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University, said in findings published on Tuesday (Jan 18) in The Lancet.

All the cases were mild or moderate, providing support for the extra shots' ability to fend off severe disease, death and hospitalisations.

Still, the findings demonstrate Omicron's ability to evade immunity generated by even the most powerful Covid-19 vaccine boosters. This underscores the need to continue fighting the pandemic with measures besides vaccination, such as social distancing and wearing masks, the authors said.

The shots appear to generate protection against Omicron with other parts of the immune system in addition to antibodies, such as T-cells, and so far, hospital and mortality data have been less severe than with the Delta variant that dominated earlier.

Booster programmes

The rapid global spread of Omicron, first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November, has spurred Britain, the United States, South Africa and other countries to step up or introduce booster programmes. However, the latest research shows the limits of such plans.

Vaccines made with new mRNA technology have come to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic. The shots instruct cells to make highly specific antibodies that block the coronavirus spike, a protein that allows it to enter cells.

More traditional inoculations use inactivated or dead viruses to stimulate a response from immune systems.

Preliminary data from an Israeli trial involving 154 health workers - released on Monday just two weeks after that study began - showed that a fourth dose of Pfizer's shot did not prevent infection with Omicron. Still, those in the trial had mild symptoms or none at all.

Data from the UK has also shown a significant rise in protection against symptomatic infection and hospitalisations after a booster shot, but suggest there may be a need for a fourth shot for those over 65, according to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence.

In the Cape Town study, four of of the Germans were training at local hospitals, three were on vacation, and all were between the ages of 25 and 39. Five were female, two were male, and none were obese.

Five had received three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and one received Moderna's shot - also made with mRNA technology - followed by a Pfizer booster. Another received one dose of AstraZeneca Plc's viral vector vaccine followed by two shots of Pfizer's. None reported a prior Covid-19 infection. Five of the subjects received their booster dose in late October or early November.