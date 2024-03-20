E-waste growing five times faster than official recycling rates: UN

SINGAPORE – Humanity’s appetite for electronic gadgets and appliances, from phones to refrigerators to air-conditioners, is creating a growing mountain of e-waste that is causing pollution and billions of dollars in valuable materials being discarded, a United Nations report released on March 20 said.

The UN’s Global E-waste Monitor report said the generation of electronic waste is rising five times faster than what official recycling rate figures show. Millions of tonnes of it are also being handled in poorer nations without correct processing sites or procedures.

E-waste is any discarded product with a plug or battery.

In 2022, the amount of e-waste generated globally hit 62 million tonnes – enough to fill 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks. If lined up bumper to bumper, the trucks would encircle the planet at the Equator, according to the report.

Asia is a major source of e-waste – accounting for nearly half of the global e-waste generated in 2022 – and also has a low recycling rate.

Worldwide, the annual generation of e-waste is rising by 2.6 million tonnes annually, and is on track to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030.

In 2022, e-waste comprised 17 million tonnes of plastic, and 14 million tonnes of other materials such as minerals, glass and concrete.

Metals comprised about half of the e-waste total at 31 million tonnes – with a total value of US$91 billion (S$122 billion), including US$19 billion worth of copper, US$15 billion in gold and US$16 billion in iron embedded in the discarded products.

Heavy metals used in electronics such cadmium, lead, chromium and mercury, and toxic chemicals in plastic components, can cause environmental and health hazards when dumped or incinerated.

Globally, just 22.3 per cent, or 13.8 million tonnes, of all e-waste was documented as formally collected and recycled in an environmentally sound manner in 2022, leaving US$62 billion worth of recoverable natural resources unaccounted for and increasing pollution risks to communities worldwide, the report said.

Large amounts of e-waste are handled informally around the world. For example, 18 million tonnes of e-waste are dismantled in low- and lower-middle income countries with no e-waste management infrastructure.

Informal or unregulated recycling involves individuals or operations that dismantle and dispose of e-waste outside of government supervised waste management systems. While such contributions to e-waste recycling can be significant, this stream is not generally monitored by governments or reflected in official data.

The concern is that informal recycling of e-waste can prove toxic for workers and pollute the environment.

“Too often, informal recycling results in very low resource-efficiency rates and thus does not meet environmental or health and safety standards,” the report noted.

Conversely, environmentally sound e-waste management systems “prevent damage to the environment and help recover secondary raw materials and avoid emissions”.

For instance, reusing metals again does away with the need to process millions of tonnes of ore from mines, reducing environmental degradation caused by mining, and cutting emissions by eliminating the transport and processing of mineral ores.