Dutch parties to propose former intelligence chief as new prime minister

AMSTERDAM - Former Dutch intelligence chief Dick Schoof will be presented on Tuesday as the proposed prime minister of the Netherlands' incoming rightwing government.

The four parties that will form the new government, led by Geert Wilders' nationalist PVV, announced a press conference with Schoof for 1500 GMT on Tuesday.

Election winner Wilders earlier this month reached an agreement on forming a new government with three other conservative parties, after ruling himself out for the top job in the cabinet.

Schoof, 67, is currently the senior official at the Dutch ministry of Justice, after having led the country's intelligence agency AIVD and anti-terrorism agency NCTV for years.

He would head a cabinet that the four parties have said would have looser ties to parliament.

That government will, however, have to stick to the agreement reached by the four parties, which aims for a clampdown on migration and exceptions on EU asylum and environmental rules.

Far right leader Wilders last week said he expected the new government to be operational by end-June. REUTERS