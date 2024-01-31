Drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Local officials

Russian attack drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday, slightly injuring three people, triggering a fire and causing damage to apartment blocks and infrastructure, local officials said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said windows had been blown out of two high-rise apartment blocks in the city's Slobidskyi district and several cars destroyed. He earlier said a fire had broken out in one of the blocks.

Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Synehubov said there had been a number of strikes in two city districts and civil infrastructure had been damaged. At least six drones had been deployed in the region, he wrote on Telegram.

Three people had suffered bruises and stress-related injuries and were given assistance on the spot, he said. REUTERS

