Drone attack targets strategic northeast Congo city, authorities say, blaming M23

KINSHASA, Feb 2 - Eight explosive‑laden drones targeted the airport serving the northeastern Congolese city of Kisangani over the weekend, local authorities said, blaming the AFC/M23 rebel group and neighbouring Rwanda.

If confirmed to be an AFC/M23 operation, it would be the furthest west the group has struck as part of its offensive against the government in Kinshasa.

AFC/M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma said he had "no comment" on the claim from Congolese authorities. A government spokesperson for Rwanda, which United Nations experts and Western powers say backs AFC/M23, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government of Tshopo province, where Kisangani is located, said in a statement on Sunday that the drones attempted to strike Bangoka International Airport between early Saturday and early Sunday but were shot down before reaching their target.

The statement described the aircraft as “kamikaze drones” carrying “non‑conventional munitions made up of several sub‑munitions.” No casualties or damage were reported.

Bangoka airport lies about 17 km from central Kisangani, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines in North and South Kivu provinces, where AFC/M23 has seized large swathes of territory since 2022, capturing the key cities of Goma and Bukavu in a lightning offensive last year.

The escalation spurred efforts by mediators including the U.S. and Qatar to end the fighting and facilitate Western investments in critical minerals in eastern Congo.

One diplomatic source and three security sources confirmed that a drone attack had taken place near the airport. It was not immediately clear what type of drones were used, but two of the security sources said they appeared to be relatively short range.

Since the fall of Goma to AFC/M23, Kisangani has become the main forward base for Congo’s military aircraft, including jets and drones used in operations in the east.

A local spokesperson for Congo's army declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. REUTERS