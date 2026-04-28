Drone attack causes fire at Russia's Tuapse refinery, authorities say

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MOSCOW, April 28 - Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea, causing a fire, authorities said on Tuesday.

It was the latest of repeated drone attacks in the past few weeks on the Rosneft-owned refinery and the port of Tuapse that led to an oil spill at sea and a blaze that took several days to put out.

The refinery, which delivers oil products mainly for exports, had stopped operations from April 16 after a drone attack, industry sources have said.

Ukraine has ramped up its strikes on Russia since March as the U.S.-brokered peace talks have been paused with Washington mainly focusing on the war in Iran.

The Tuapse refinery has annual production capacity of about 12 million metric tons, or 240,000 barrels per day, turning out naphtha, diesel, fuel oil and vacuum gasoil. REUTERS