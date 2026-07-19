Dozens missing after passenger ferry sinks off coast of Guyana

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GEORGETOWN, July 19 - A ferry carrying 116 passengers sank off the coast of Guyana in South America late Saturday with 67 people, including 15 children, rescued so far, according to Guyana authorities.

An air traffic control tower received a distress call at 11:01 p.m. Saturday night from the MV Barima, according to local outlets, triggering a search and rescue operation.

The ferry, which also had 17 crew members, capsized off the North Atlantic coast on the way to the village of Port Kaituma. It was unclear where the ferry departed from.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips said at a press conference Sunday morning that the operation will continue until all efforts have been exhausted.

Guyana’s Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, said in a statement that emergency family assistance centers have been established to provide families with information and support. REUTERS