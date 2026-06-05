Dozens die of thirst in Sahara desert after truck breakdown

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NIAMEY, June 5 - Nearly 50 people died of thirst after a truck carrying them from Mali to Niger broke down in the Sahara desert, local authorities said.

• The Nigerien nationals were returning home to their families when the truck carrying them got lost and later broke down in a remote area near the borders of Mali and Algeria, according to a statement published on Thursday by the governor of Niger's Agadez region.

• "Stranded without water and unable to repair the vehicle... the travellers found themselves trapped in the middle of a hostile environment where extreme temperatures and the lack of supply points make survival extremely difficult," the statement said.

• Two men walked dozens of kilometres to reach the nearest town and alert authorities about the incident.

• The bodies of 49 people were found under the stranded truck and in the surrounding area by responders who buried victims in mass graves dug on site.

• The responders also provided assistance to another truck stranded for three days with more than 60 people on board after their car battery failed.

• Young Nigeriens travel to Mali for work at artisanal mining sites despite risks from militant groups. REUTERS