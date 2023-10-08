Dozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson, says governor

KHERSON – A dozen people were wounded, including a 27-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby, in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, its governor said on Sunday.

“The Kherson region experienced another terrible night,” Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The woman and infant were hospitalised with moderate wounds, he said, adding that a 33-year-old Red Cross medic was also wounded.

Several houses and gas pipelines were damaged in the attack.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 59 attacks on Kherson, the region’s administration said on Telegram. This included 19 instances of shelling in Kherson city, the region’s administrative centre.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russia has frequently carried out air strikes and shelling on Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine says its counter-offensive in the south and east is gradually making progress.

Both sides deny targeting civilians, but thousands of civilians in Ukraine have been killed in attacks that have hit residential areas and energy, defence, port, grain and other facilities. REUTERS

