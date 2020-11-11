Douse and save

A water-bomber aircraft fighting a fire near Saint-Paul, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion.

The fire, which has been raging since last Friday, ravaged more than 200ha of vegetation by Saturday in the Maido massif, a reservoir of biodiversity in the western part of the island.

Maido is located in the heart of Reunion Island National Park, whose natural sites - specifically its pitons, cirques and ramparts - were included in Unesco's World Heritage List in 2010.

The area has been recognised for its exceptional biodiversity as well as for the beauty of its landscape of subtropical rainforests, cloud forests and heaths, dominated by two volcanic peaks, massive walls and three cliff-rimmed cirques.

The island saw its worst fires in two decades in 2010 and 2011.

