Donald Trump and Joe Biden: How do they compare?

Republican President Donald Trump

Champions an “America First” vision

CHINA

• Used tariffs to crack down on China for unfair trade practices and struck a preliminary trade deal.

• Closed down a consulate, charged officials and spies with espionage and trade secret theft.

• Sanctioned Chinese officials for human rights abuses, although Mr Trump reportedly told Chinese President Xi Jinping he approved of concentration camps in Xinjiang.

• Cut off Huawei’s supply of chips and slapped restrictions on Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok.

SOUTH CHINA SEA

• Championed a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, slammed China’s militarisation in the contested waters.

• Rejected China’s claims in the South China Sea as illegal under international law.

NORTH KOREA

• Attended three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and claims credit for Pyongyang’s suspension of nuclear tests.

ALLIANCES

• Wants Japan and South Korea to pay more for American bases on their soil.

• Working on boosting cooperation between the Quad: the US, Japan, India and Australia.

TRANS-PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP (TPP)

• Exited the TPP, wants to bring manufacturing jobs back to America.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

Wants to restore American leadership on the world stage, build stronger ties with allies

CHINA

• Criticised tariffs and Mr Trump’s trade deal.

• Will use existing trade laws and work more closely with allies to pressure China to stop its trade and technology abuses.

• Threatened tougher sanctions against human rights abuses in Xinjiang and encroachment of Hong Kong’s democracy.

• Called for the US to shape digital norms and counter China’s “high-tech authoritarianism”.

SOUTH CHINA SEA

• Pledged to boost the US navy’s presence in the Asia-Pacific.

NORTH KOREA

• Wants fewer summits and tougher sanctions, could return to a policy emphasising pressure.

ALLIANCES

• Will strengthen alliances with Japan, South Korea, Australia and other Asian democracies.

TRANS-PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP (TPP)

• Supported the TPP as vice-president, but now says he would renegotiate it to boost labour and environment protections.