Dominican Republic's Abinader eyes tax reform in new administration

President of the Dominican Republic and presidential candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party Luis Abinader speaks during a press conference, after winning a majority in Sunday's vote, in the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Updated
May 21, 2024, 06:00 AM
Published
May 21, 2024, 05:59 AM

Dominican President Luis Abinader, a day after being re-elected for a second term , said on Monday that he will sit down with opposition leaders to discuss a potential fiscal reform.

Abinader said the reform would include tweaks to taxation as well as public spending.

The overhaul would include "significantly improving our educational system, healthcare, (and) a police reform," Abinader said at a press conference.

The president said that tax reform would not put the Dominican Republic's economic growth at risk while looking to protect the nation's most vulnerable.

Abinader cautioned that his proposal would likely go into effect with some changes.

He also spoke of plans to present an electoral reform, though he gave little detail. REUTERS

