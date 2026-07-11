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DOJ charges white supremacist after threats to US lawmaker, Muslims and transgender people

A U.S. Justice Department logo or seal showing Justice Department headquarters, known as \"Main Justice,\" is seen behind the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, July 10 - A self-identified white supremacist in Pennsylvania was indicted by a federal grand jury after he threatened violence against a member of Congress, Muslims, transgender people and Democrats, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

Here are the details:

• The 12-count Indictment by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh named Robert Hlovchiec, 32, as the sole defendant, the DOJ said in a statement, which did not identify the member of Congress.

• Between February and March, Hlovchiec posted comments to YouTube videos where he threatened violence against the member of Congress, Democrats and liberals, transgender people, and various minority groups like Muslims, the DOJ said.

• "If i get the chance im going to do a mass shooting wherever (member of Congress) is standing. (Member of Congress) needs to die ... America is not for sale. America is not a Muslim country," he said in his threats, according to the DOJ.

• "If i get the chance I'll shoot everyone in (member of Congress)'s family. America is a white Christian nation. We are ready to kill and die before foreigner Muslims take over," the DOJ quoted him as saying.

• The federal grand jury indicted Hlovchiec on "charges of interstate threats and influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threat," the DOJ said.

• Hlovchiec identified himself as a Nazi and a white supremacist and expressed desires to carry out mass shootings and assassinations, it added.

• A representative for the defendant could not immediately be reached for comment.

• U.S. rights advocates have noted rising Islamophobia over the last two-plus decades following the September 11, 2001 attacks, and more recently because of anti-immigration policies, white supremacy and the fallout of Israel's war in Gaza.

• U.S. political experts have separately warned about political violence from rising polarization. REUTERS