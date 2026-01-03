Doctors Without Borders says may have to halt Gaza operations in March

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A woman with a child at the Doctors Without Borders clinic, in the al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City, on Dec 31, 2025.

- Banned from the Gaza Strip with 36 aid bodies, medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Jan 3 it will have to end its operations there in March if Israel does not reverse its decision to enforce a ban on them.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Jan 2 for Israel to end a ban on humanitarian agencies that provided aid in Gaza, saying he was “deeply concerned” at the development.

Israel confirmed on Jan 1 it is barring 37 major international humanitarian organisations from entering the Gaza Strip , accusing them of failing to provide the list of their employees’ names, which is now officially required for “security” reasons.

MSF called this demand a “scandalous intrusion” but Israel says it is needed to stop jihadists from infiltrating into humanitarian structures.

“To work in Palestine, in the occupied Palestinian territories, we have to be registered... That registration expired on Dec 31, 2025,” said Dr Isabelle Defourny, a physician and president of MSF France, on radio network France Inter.

“Since July 2025, we have been involved in a re-registration process and, to date, we have not received a response. We still have 60 days during which we could work without being re-registered, and so we would have to end our activities in March” if Israel maintains its decision, she said.

MSF has around 40 international staff in the Gaza Strip and works with 800 Palestinian staff across eight hospitals.

“We are the second-largest distributor of water (in the Gaza Strip). Last year, in 2025, we treated just over 100,000 people who were wounded, burnt, or victims of various traumas. We are second in terms of the number of deliveries performed,” the Dr Defourny said.

According to her, the Israeli decision is explained by the fact that NGOs “bear witness to the violence committed by the Israeli army” in Gaza. AFP