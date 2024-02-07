Do young people have a say in the conversations at WEF?

Synopsis: The Straits Times speaks with young delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 to find out about their experience.
The WEF, held in Davos, Switzerland, brings together some of the biggest names in politics, business and economics from all over the world every year.
But it has been criticised for being nothing more than a public relations exercise, with a lack of accountability and fading relevance.
Some of the world’s most passionate and engaged young changemakers were in Davos this year. ST’s political correspondent Goh Yan Han speaks with some of them to hear how they tried to make their mark.
They are:
Benjamin Von Wong, Canadian artist and activist
John Dongo, Zimbabwean youth mental health advocate
Luona Cai, partner at Xishi Magic Bag, from China
Marie-Claire Graf, Swiss environmental activist
Daniel Liu, Singaporean co-founder of Morrow Intelligence
Saravanan Sugumaran, Singaporean co-founder of Morrow Intelligence
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:59 Thoughts on Davos and being at the WEF for the first time
11:05 Marie-Claire describes the beauty and the ugly at the WEF
14:14 Trying to be a part of the bigger conversation
25:22 How the WEF can be more relevant to young people
25:45 John Dongo on the need to talk about youth mental health at the WEF
Produced by: Goh Yan Han (gyanhan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
