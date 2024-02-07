ST Podcast Special

Do young people have a say in the conversations at WEF?

Benjamin Von Wong, Canadian artist and activist, at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. ST PHOTO: GOH YAN HAN
ST's political correspondent, Goh Yan Han (left), with John Dongo (right), Zimbabwean youth mental health advocate at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. ST PHOTO: GOH YAN HAN
ST's political correspondent, Goh Yan Han (left), with Luona Cai (right), partner at Xishi Magic Bag, at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. ST PHOTO: GOH YAN HAN
ST's political correspondent, Goh Yan Han (left), with Marie-Claire Graf (right), Swiss environmental activist, at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. ST PHOTO: GOH YAN HAN
Singaporean co-founders Saravanan Sugumaran (left) and Daniel Liu (right) at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. ST PHOTO: GOH YAN HAN
Goh Yan Han
Political Correspondent
Updated
21 min ago
Published
21 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times speaks with young delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 to find out about their experience.

The WEF, held in Davos, Switzerland, brings together some of the biggest names in politics, business and economics from all over the world every year.

But it has been criticised for being nothing more than a public relations exercise, with a lack of accountability and fading relevance.

Some of the world’s most passionate and engaged young changemakers were in Davos this year. ST’s political correspondent Goh Yan Han speaks with some of them to hear how they tried to make their mark.

They are:

Benjamin Von Wong, Canadian artist and activist

John Dongo, Zimbabwean youth mental health advocate

Luona Cai, partner at Xishi Magic Bag, from China

Marie-Claire Graf, Swiss environmental activist

Daniel Liu, Singaporean co-founder of Morrow Intelligence

Saravanan Sugumaran, Singaporean co-founder of Morrow Intelligence

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:59 Thoughts on Davos and being at the WEF for the first time

11:05 Marie-Claire describes the beauty and the ugly at the WEF

14:14 Trying to be a part of the bigger conversation

25:22 How the WEF can be more relevant to young people

25:45 John Dongo on the need to talk about youth mental health at the WEF

Produced by: Goh Yan Han (gyanhan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

---

---

