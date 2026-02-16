ByteDance pledges to prevent unauthorised IP use on AI video tool after Disney threat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ByteDance will take steps to prevent the unauthorised use of intellectual property on its artificial intelligence (AI) video generator Seedance 2.0, the Chinese technology firm said on Feb 16 , following threats of legal action from US studios, including Disney.

Videos generated by Seedance 2.0, which was released last week, have gone viral in China, including one of actors Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in a fight. The AI model has been compared to DeepSeek and has been praised for its ability to produce cinematic storylines with just a few prompts.

Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance accusing the Chinese firm of using Disney characters to train and power Seedance 2.0 without permission, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Feb 15 .

Disney said ByteDance had pre-packaged Seedance with a pirated library of copyrighted characters from franchises including Star Wars and Marvel, portraying them as if they were public-domain clip art, the source said.

The letter alleged Seedance was reproducing, distributing and creating derivative works featuring Spider-Man, Darth Vader and other characters, the source added.

“We are taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorised use of intellectual property and likeness by users,” ByteDance said in its statement.

It did not elaborate on the measures it was taking.

Online news outlet Axios was the first to report on Disney’s move. Paramount Skydance has also sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, accusing the Chinese firm of engaging in “blatant infringement” of its intellectual property, Variety reported.

Disney has taken similar actions against Character.AI, demanding that the start-up immediately stop the unauthorised use of its copyrighted characters.

In December, Disney signed a licensing deal with OpenAI, letting the start-up use characters from Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel franchises in its Sora video generator. REUTERS