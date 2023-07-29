Dismembered body of millionaire crypto influencer found in suitcase in Argentina

Chopped-up remains of crypto influencer Fernando Perez Algaba have been discovered in a luggage by a stream in Buenos Aires, according to media reports.

The red suitcase was found last weekend in Argentina’s capital by children playing nearby, whose parents alerted the police.

The police found the victim’s legs and forearm in the luggage, and later on a whole arm in the stream, according to New York Post. The victim was identified by his tattoos and fingerprints.

An autopsy revealed that Mr Algaba was shot before his corpse was segmented.

Mr Algaba, who was in his late thirties or early forties, was reportedly from Argentina and lived in Spain. He was visiting Argentina where he was murdered.

His head and torso were found on Wednesday after a search was carried out, reported Spanish-language news publication El Pais.

It was believed that Mr Algaba might have been killed over the debts he owed, reported New York Post.

This was despite his Instagram account (with more than 900,000 followers) showing his flashy lifestyle with jet ski rides and luxury cars drives.

It was said that Mr Algaba had a rags-to-riches story. At 14, he sold sandwiches and delivered pizzas in his hometown. This was before he started buying vehicles to repair and resell.

By 24, the entrepreneur had motorcycles, jet skis and high-end cars. In the years before his death, Mr Algaba was into cryptocurrency investments.

Before Mr Algaba was killed, it was reported that there were “disturbing and chilling posts” on his social media, reported MailOnline.

One of the messages had an audio recording about “evil people thinking of destroying you” and another about how “we cannot escape from problems and that problems will follow us”.