Disabled man drags himself off Air Canada plane after it fails to provide wheelchair

Air Canada has apologised after a disabled passenger was forced to “drag himself” off its plane when a wheelchair was not provided.

Canadian Rodney Hodgins, who has spastic cerebral palsy and uses a motorised wheelchair, and his wife flew from Vancouver to Las Vegas in the United States in late August to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Upon landing, a flight attendant said an aisle wheelchair – a narrow version of a normal wheelchair – was not available and that he would need to get off the plane on his own.

The couple initially thought it was a joke.

“How am I supposed to get to the front of my plane when I can’t walk? If I didn’t need a wheelchair, I wouldn’t have been sitting there,” Mr Hodgins, 49, told Canadian public broadcaster CBC.

However, the Hodgins soon realised that the flight attendant was serious.

Faced with no choice, he used his arms to drag himself past 12 rows of seats, with his wife Deanna crawling behind to help him.

Once they reached the front of the plane, Mr Hodgins, a hardware salesman, was able to use his motorised wheelchair.

The couple said the flight crew including the pilot, co-pilot, two flight attendants and eight cleaning staff watched and did not offer any help.

Mrs Hodgins called the experience “dehumanising”. “As he dragged his body, I could see bits of his dignity and along with strength slowly fall,” she wrote on Facebook on Oct 24.

“It took us struggling, in front of a dozen people as some looked away and others looked on with shame, to get him off that plane.”

While they continued with their trip, she said Mr Hodgins was in pain for several days, as he had hurt his legs while she hurt her back.

“Emotionally a lot more was hurt, my husband’s human rights were trampled on,” she added.

She said they are experienced travellers. They took eight months to plan their anniversary trip, making sure they took care of all requirements for disabled travelling on their end but “Air Canada failed us in every sense”.

The airline acknowledged that the Hodgins received inadequate support.