BEIJING/WASHINGTON - The closely watched video meeting between China and the United States lacks any substantive outcome, indicating that prospects are dim that the two superpowers will cooperate to help ease tensions in the Ukraine crisis, analysts say.

During the nearly two-hour call on Friday (March 18), Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden called for a diplomatic resolution of Russia's invasion of Ukraine but did not see eye to eye on how to promote peace talks.